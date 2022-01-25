DUNCAN — Chris Rowell, Duncan, has jointed the Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma board of directors.
Rowell Graduated from Duncan High School before attending East Central University.
Rowell serves as vice president of Sales at Falcon Flowback Services. He also is a managing partner for 55 Cattle Company, Rowell Ranch, Bearded Man Jerky LLC, Butcher Block Meat Market and Freedom Processing. Rowell previously served as vice president of Operations at Ameriflow Energy Services.
Rowell is involved in The Duncan Public School Foundation, One True Light, Gabriel’s House Building Committee, and Leadership Duncan Class of ‘26. Rowell attends Connection Church Duncan, a satellite of Marlow First Baptist.
Rowell lives in Duncan with his wife Ginger and has three children: Brooklyn, Christian and Olivia.