Coast Audio Visual began with a passion.
Started by Chris Coast, the company installs audio and visual systems, lighting, security systems, surveillance camera and other technologies for residents, schools, businesses, churches and government contracts.
After obtaining business experience in the field, Coast decided to start his own business at the Center for Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurial Studies (CETES) Building at Cameron University in 2016.
Coast Audio Video has been selected as a recipient of the 2020 Business Partnership Excellence Award by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The award, which will be presented during a ceremony in mid-March, is designed to highlight successful partnerships and to further cultivate the higher learning environment through State Regents’ Economic Development Grants.
“I worked for three AV companies, two in Lawton and one in Houston,” Coast said. “Because of the opportunity at CETES, it looked like the next progression of my career.”
About a year and a half ago, Coast moved the business out of the CETES Building.
“We needed the space for the kind of business we do. The business had grown in employees,” Coast said. “From the mentoring at CETES, we were well prepared to go out on our own.”
At 15, Coast began to attend audio-visual conferences and obtain various technological certifications.
“By the age of 18, I decided it was what I wanted to do as a career,” Coast said
Coast said he attributes much of his success to years of on-the-job training, reading and studying leadership books, and the connections made from his involvement in the Lawton/Fort Sill Rotary Club and the Young Professionals group from Lawton.
“There are lots of struggles in business,” Coast said, “It takes a slow process of building a team with the right teammates.”
Coast said his idea of the right teammate is “someone who is committed to being great instead of good.”
“Be prepared,” Coast said when starting a business. “I took 20 business owners out to lunch and asked what made them successful. I also asked what failures they had that I could avoid.”
“Don’t follow your dream. Follow your passion. A passion is something you can wake up to for years to pursue it,” he said. “Dreams tend to be fairy tales. Passions are discipline. Passions are sustainable.”
“I wake up every day and it doesn’t feel like a job,” Coast continued. “It’s a passion. You don’t have to talk yourself into it.”
The company now has eight employees.
Coast Audio Visual is located at 29 SW C. They can be reached at 580-585-7873.
The official grand opening will be April 30.