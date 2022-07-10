A series of change orders approved last week by the FISTA Development Trust Authority marks the progress of a conversion project that is creating the first work space for military defense contractors inside Central Plaza.
Smith & Pickel Construction is project manager for $6.5 million worth of work that is transforming 100,000 square feet in the former Sears store into FISTA 1, a complex that will house defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams. Construction began in spring 2022 and is slated for completion by November; work under way now includes roofing and framing. Steel work was completed in late June.
A series of change orders totaling almost $200,000 will take the project’s contingency fund to $171,350, but Smith & Pickel CEO Matt Thomas said the work is necessary, and some is associated with the high security nature of the complex.
The most visible evidence for the general public will be security fencing on the west and south sides of the former Sears. Fencing already present marks the construction area, but it will become a permanent addition to the complex to enhance security and provide secured parking for FISTA employees. It also will restrict traffic flow around the mall. While drivers now can circle the building on interior roads, that will end with security fencing restricting movement on the west side (exterior roads still will allow access around the mall, FISTA Director James Taylor has said).
The most expensive change order — $70,000 — is associated with that fencing, with new expenditures to include layout changes, larger gates, additional concrete and installation of asphalt. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the footprint of the fenced-in area remains the same; what changes is the size of the gates (larger) and the height of the fence (taller).
Taylor said there will be four gates: Two will be mechanical (meaning, employees will use access measures); two will be swing gates adjacent to fire hydrants, for emergency vehicle access. Taylor also said he has been in discussions with officials in the federal courthouse that is west of FISTA 1, about parking needed by that facility and security needed by U.S. marshals.
Another $53,594 is associated with plans to add six double doors to the building on its north side (the only public entrance) and west side (the entrance for employees and other appropriately badged people). Thomas said contractors have discarded the original plan, which was to use existing doors.
“These are original to the retail space,” he said. “They’re in pretty rough shape.”
Thomas said officials haven’t yet finalized the details for what these doors may look like, explaining while the original thought was to put in double doors similar to what is there now, there is discussion about reducing the size to single doors. Taylor said the doors will be “the only way to get in and out of the building.” The west side will be security access only; the north doors will have normal operations during the work day, but can be programmed for card access after hours.
Another change order is associated with security: $32,491 for installation of 12, 84-inch-high concrete bollards with stainless steel sleeves adjacent to the north doors.
“This will keep people from driving through the north entrance,” Taylor said, explaining while the west entrance is protected by fencing, the north entrance had no protection.
Other change orders:
• $17,465 to install 580 feet of conduit and 2,000 feet of wire for an electrical grounding system. Thomas said that grounding system was not included on design plans.
• $16,939 to extend the north and east conference center walls to the roof deck; without that extension, the roof level is exposed.
• Trimming costs $24,678, by removing some unneeded electrical fixtures.