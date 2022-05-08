Central Plaza’s governing body has signed off on two change orders necessary for the construction work to covert the former Sears department store.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority approved change orders that added about $40,000 to the $6.5 million cost to renovate the 100,000-square-foot space into FISTA 1, the first complex to be dedicated to military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
The first change order, at $35,576, will upgrade an existing 3-inch sewer line to a 4-inch line, while the second change order, at $4,242, will install an additional breaker in the new main electrical distribution panel. Matt Thomas, CEO of project manager Smith & Pickle Construction, said the 3-inch main was code when Sears was built; building codes now specify 4-inch lines.
Funding to cover the two change orders will come from the project’s contingency fund, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski.
Construction on the complex began last month and is expected to be completed by year’s end, FISTA officials said.
Other FISTA trust authority action included:
• Adding local banker Brian Henry to the trust authority. Henry replaces trust authority member Bridget Randle, who resigned last month.
• Amended an agreement with Cornerstone Government Affairs Inc., extending the existing contract for another fiscal year beginning July 1. Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the terms will remain the same, to include the $10,000 per month fee FISTA pays to the entity. The firm was hired in 2021 to provide consulting services when dealing with federal and state governments, and governmental and regulatory authorities, and is expected to help with efforts when FISTA members meet with legislators in Washington, D.C. The firm also could act as a referral source for future tenants, FISTA members have said.
• Learning two food-related businesses will open in the mall in coming months. Scottie’s Coffee House, located in the site of the former American Cookie Company, is scheduled to open May 15. Heifers & Hens Restaurant is slated to open Sept. 1 in the former El Chico restaurant site.