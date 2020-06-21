The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Crowe & Dunlevy are teaming up to present a one-hour online seminar to educate employers on federal COVID-19 regulations.
Set for noon July 1, the presentation will include an overview of the history and state of OSHA guidance and investigation trends as well as show employers how to monitor ongoing agency developments. Attendees will learn about the latest changes regarding managing sick leave and FMLA leave, along with other COVID-19 developments relevant to employers.
The Zoom webinar “What are the CDC and OSHA Saying These Days?” will be presented by attorneys Mary P. Snyder and Madalene A.B. Witterholt from Crowe & Dunlevy’s Labor & Employment Practice Group.
This webinar also is open to members of the public. Register online at crowedunlevy.com/events/lawton-ft-sill-chamber-webinar. Capacity is limited to the first 100 registrants.