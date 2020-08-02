Mark Scott officially became chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce last week.
Members of the new executive board are:
Sylvia Burgess, President and CEO; Scott, chairman; Janie Billingsley, incoming chair; Jennifer Ellis, immediate past chair; Rick Walker, Secretary/Treasurer; Barry Ezerski, vice chair of industrial development; Rick Kerr, vice chair of Chamber Affairs; Mark Brace, vice chair of Government Affairs; Gene Love, vice chair of Military Affairs; and Katherine Moore, vice chair of Tourism Development.