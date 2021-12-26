A proposal that will completely change the look of Central Plaza has retailers intrigued and asking questions.
The retail complex in downtown Lawton — whose name was changed from Central Mall to Central Plaza in late summer — has implemented a series of upgrades as part of a plan to breath new life into the retail and common areas. In September, the mall management team unveiled conceptual designs by Dallas-area commercial business developer Burk Collins that could turn the central commons area and the common area on the mall’s west end into open air plazas.
While FISTA and City of Lawton officials say the plan is just a concept, Buckle Manager Ally Williamson said she’s anxious to see that conversion plan. Williamson, who took over management of Buckle in July, said she is familiar with the open air concept, which is why she likes the idea.
“Me being from Dallas, most everything has an outside area or patio. I think it will be great to look out our doors and see what’s going on outside,” she said, adding the concept has been successfully used in malls across the nation. “It’s going to make it more fun, make it prettier, bring more guests in.”
Maurices Manager Jessica Ryan said she did her own research on Burk Collins and liked what she read about a company that has done upgrades in Ardmore and other sites in Oklahoma.
“They look really, really nice,” Ryan said, adding she likes the open air concept because those malls do better than enclosed ones (an argument mall managers also have used). “I’m really excited to be an open air mall.”
J.C. Penney Manager Cayce Vicker said discussions about converting part of the mall to an outdoor plaza are mostly internal, among members of the mall staff and stores.
“My associates keep asking about it,” Vicker said, adding she doesn’t think too many people outside the mall know about the plan.
But, as a manager, she is willing to entertain the idea of replacing what many see as an outdated concept and doing more, because it means more people will visit.
“Where we struggle is after 5 p.m. — there is not a reason to come down. No sit down restaurant, no movie theater,” Vicker said, adding the addition of sit down restaurants at the very least will give people a reason to come to Central Plaza after sundown.
Because of its proximity just outside the west door, Vicker was keenly aware of the effect that closing El Chico had. When closure of the movie theater followed, traffic after sundown “really tapered off,” she said, adding that is why she is interested in the idea of an open plaza.
“Any change will always bring people down to look at it,” she said, explaining while the mall in Wichita Falls, Texas, appears to be dying, the complex has four restaurants and that attracts people. “That’s what we need, too. That’s where I see the future.”
Williamson said she is interested in changes that would balance what has been lost, most notably, anchor stores Sears and Dillard’s. She predicted growth in retailers will be one of the effects seen with the open air plaza. And, more people should mean more places to eat and and be active.
“It’s going to give people something else to do with family and friends,” she said. “Make it a fun spot to do things. Instead of going to Oklahoma City, it will make locals stay central.”
Ryan said some of the concepts being explored echo what Central Mall offered in its heyday, such as the water fountain in the central court area. She said she would like the mall to explore other options that could bring in more traffic, such as a go-cart track discussed in past years or a Dave & Buster’s restaurant. She, too, wants a sit down restaurant.
“Sit down restaurants bring in a lot of traffic,” she said.
That’s not to say the managers aren’t appreciative of the changes already brought to the mall, which include upgrades inside the complex and landscaping outside.
Williamson said her customers and team members have talked about how the mall used to be “back in the day,” especially at Christmas with dancers and other entertainment, and decorations. What’s going on today is reminiscent of that time, she said, adding the effect on business has been positive.
“It’s getting people excited. They want to come back in and see what’s going on.”
“It’s completely different,” Ryan said, of the change in atmosphere between last year and today. “It was a serious place to be during COVID, and so, yes, it’s exciting. We have people coming in and shopping more, and they are excited to be out.
Ryan said the increase in foot traffic in the mall has given Maurices the confidence to offer additional services — styling events and fashion fun days, for example. While she doesn’t think the increase is all directly related to changes, they haven’t hurt.
Vicker said the investments show the community is willing to give the facility a chance to change, and that’s important because it proves Central Plaza isn’t stagnant. While customers haven’t made many comments about the new name, they have noted the new decorations and windows blacked out on vacant stores until tenants reopen them. That change has been healthy for her store and others.
“We don’t want to go anywhere,” she said.