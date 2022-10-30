A public comment period will be held on placing a new cell tower in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near the Visitor Center.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service requests public comment on a newly released draft Environmental Assessment and Compatibility Determination. The Environmental Assessment proposes to approve an application to construct a cellular communications tower to improve communications and emergency response across the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge (refuge). This project is proposed under a Right of Way Permit application by Branch Communications and would support multiple cellular carriers, serve as a FirstNet site for emergency communications, support radio equipment, and provide fiber optic cable for use at the Visitor Center and new Administrative and Maintenance Complex, according to a press release.