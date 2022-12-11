The first tenant with a signed lease for the FISTA Innovation Park said the complex presents a great opportunity for his company to work with the Army.
But FISTA also is providing a prime opportunity to link young people still exploring career options with engineers and technicians already working in a high-tech field, said Camgian Chairman and CEO Gary Butler. And that's why Camgian definitely is going to be involved with the STEM lab FISTA will establish outside the confines of FISTA 1, but close enough that defense contractor employees can participate in training activities, Butler said.
"This is truly about STEM," said FISTA Director James Taylor, of what has been a priority for FISTA officials since development plans began two years ago.
Taylor calls it a linear approach, where officials begin exposing youths to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics that is part of the high-tech world of defense contracting, potentially identifying would-be engineers and technology workers at a young age, then providing them with high-tech jobs that ensures they return to their home town after graduation.
Butler, an engineer by trade, said he is a big advocate of such programs because he benefitted from that early exposure. His father was a draftsman in an age where such work was done by hand, and Butler remembers visiting and watching what his father did.
"It had a profound impact on me," he said of that early exposure, adding STEM can do the same for today's youths and he wants his company to be part of the process.
Taylor said would-be tenants, as well as Fort Sill and officials with Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma, have had input into the STEM process. They also were involved in development of the secured space that will become home to military defense contractors who are expected to start small, then expand their local work force as more space becomes available.
Butler said facilities are critical for military defense contractors as America's military adopts more high-tech weaponry. It's about national security, he said of efforts that, for example, are making unmanned aircraft commonplace in battle situations and technology that is helping those warriors "crunch data" so they can make fast and accurate decisions.
"We are at the beginning of what can be done here," Butler said about FISTA and its relationship with Fort Sill, adding it's one of the reasons Camgian was excited about the idea of coming to Oklahoma.
Butler said while he can't yet give exact counts about how many Camgian personnel will call Lawton home, one of the company's new hires just retired as a colonel and worked on Fort Sill.
"We will build and grow this business as we can," Butler said of the potential to add more high-tech employees, adding the goal is to hire locally "as aggressively as we can."
While STEM is expected to help Camgian and other high-tech companies grow a local work force, Fort Sill presents an opportunity with personnel leaving the military, workers who already have high-tech skills and are familiar with the military. FISTA's location in Lawton "affords us the chance to hire very talented personnel," Butler said.
Taylor said recruiters already are talking OSU and OU graduates with degrees in areas such as computer and data science, and software engineering, and almost every student polled had a strong "yes" to the idea of coming back to Lawton with a high-paying job.
Butler expects a mixed work force at his Lawton facility, with both retired military and new graduates adding to the work flow. He said he expects the same thing to happen with other military defense contractors who move into FISTA in coming months and years.