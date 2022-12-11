The first tenant with a signed lease for the FISTA Innovation Park said the complex presents a great opportunity for his company to work with the Army.

But FISTA also is providing a prime opportunity to link young people still exploring career options with engineers and technicians already working in a high-tech field, said Camgian Chairman and CEO Gary Butler. And that's why Camgian definitely is going to be involved with the STEM lab FISTA will establish outside the confines of FISTA 1, but close enough that defense contractor employees can participate in training activities, Butler said.