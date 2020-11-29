Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess, Jr. Business Research Center (BBRC) will host “COVID-19 and Our Community,” a business forum that will examine the impact of the pandemic in our community.
The forum will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex. Although the event is open to the public at no charge, seating is limited. Participation via ZOOM is highly encouraged. Please email syeda@cameron.edu for a secure link to the Zoom session. In-person attendees will be asked to follow social distancing protocols and must wear a facial covering.
“COVID-19 is the first pandemic of this century,” said Syed Ahmed, director of Cameron’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center. “The pandemic has impacted all spheres of our lives in significant ways, both personally and professionally, and shows few signs of diminishing. While pharmaceutical companies hasten to develop an effective vaccine, we are still dealing with the negative impact that COVID-19 has on virtually every business sector. This forum will examine the challenges presented by COVID-19.”
Panelists will include Barry Ezerski, owner, Pam & Barry’s Team; Kevin Hime, superintendent, Lawton Public Schools; Elizabeth Jones, CEO, Southwestern Medical Center; Dr. Edward Legako, physician and vice president, Board of Trustees, Comanche County Memorial Hospital; and Krista Ratliff, president/CEO, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.