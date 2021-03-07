Cameron University students and alumni, as well as community members from throughout Southwest Oklahoma, are invited to explore career opportunities during the Red River Career Expo this week.
The expo will take place virtually Monday through Friday. For the first time, the Red River Career Expo will offer virtual sessions targeted at various industry segments, allowing job seekers to hone in on the industries they wish to explore. Job seekers should register at https://www.cameron.edu/RRCE in order to receive Zoom links to the virtual sessions they wish to attend. Registration is free.
During the Zoom sessions, participating employers will provide an overview of their business and explain how job seekers can learn more about employment opportunities.
Zoom sessions will take place throughout this week and will be offered in the following segments:
Monday: Computing and Technology, Mathematical Sciences – 10 a.m.; Education, Graduate and Professional Programs – 2 p.m.
Tuesday: Communication, including journalism and media production; English and Foreign Languages; Graphic Design; Art, Music and Theatre Arts – 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Various employers which may not fit other categories, seasonal positions, positions which do not require a degree – 9 a.m.; Business, including accounting, business administration, finance, management and marketing – 2 p.m.
Thursday: Behavioral and Social Sciences, including psychology, family and child studies, history, political science, criminal justice and sociology – 10 a.m.; Sports and Exercise Science – 2 p.m.
Friday: Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences – 9:30 a.m.; Chemistry, Physics and Engineering – 1:30 p.m.
For more information, email hirecameronaggies@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2209.