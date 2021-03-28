The CU Department of Business will host CU in Business for those interested in pursuing a graduate degree in business at Cameron University but unsure of which of the two options suits their needs.
The virtual presentation is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Information about CU’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Organizational Leadership (MSOL) will be featured.
During the session, Krystal Brue, chair of the CU Department of Business, will provide information about CU’s graduate degrees in business. Both the MBA and MSOL degree programs can be completed entirely online, making them ideal for working adults whose schedule prevents them from attending traditional college classes.
Cameron’s MBA and MSOL programs provide students with an in-depth look at business subjects, but each offers a different focus within the curriculum. The MBA exposes students to a variety of topics including finance, accounting, management and business strategy, which prepares them for work in any business environment. The MSOL focuses primarily on management and leadership theories and practices and their implementation.
To register, go to https://www.cameron.edu/business/events/cuinbusiness. Registrants will receive a secure link to the virtual presentation after completing the registration.
For more information, contact Tracy Price, Graduate and Transfer Admissions Counselor, at 580-581-6749 or via email at tprice@cameron.edu.