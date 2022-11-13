Cameron University’s Beef Cattle Improvement Conference, slated for Nov. 16, will focus on the Beef Quality Assurance program.

The 34th presentation of the conference will feature remarks by Bob LeValley, coordinator of the Oklahoma Beef Quality Assurance program for the Oklahoma Beef Council, Trevor Vaughn, Comanche County Agriculture Educator, and Marty New, Southwest Area Livestock Specialist for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.