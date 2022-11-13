Cameron University’s Beef Cattle Improvement Conference, slated for Nov. 16, will focus on the Beef Quality Assurance program.
The 34th presentation of the conference will feature remarks by Bob LeValley, coordinator of the Oklahoma Beef Quality Assurance program for the Oklahoma Beef Council, Trevor Vaughn, Comanche County Agriculture Educator, and Marty New, Southwest Area Livestock Specialist for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.
The conference takes place in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will begin with a 6 p.m. Presentations will begin at approximately 7 p.m. The facility is located at Southwest University Drive and Southwest D Avenue. Free parking is available across from the building. There is no charge to attend; please RSVP by emailing events@cameron.edu or call (580) 581-2373.
As coordinator of the Beef Quality Assurance program for the Oklahoma Beef Council, LeValley is responsible for conducting beef producer Beef Quality Assurance certification training as well as training others to deliver the Beef Quality Assurance certification program. He previously served the Beef Council as director of compliance. LeValley was formerly an area livestock specialist for the OSU Extension Service, where his primary emphasis was wheat pasture stocker cattle management and cow/calf nutrition. Prior to that position, he served as the Extension agriculture agent for Woods County, where he worked closely with wheat producers and stocker cattle operators. LeValley was raised on a wheat and cattle farm in Kay County, northeast of Braman. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oklahoma State University.
Vaughn grew up on a cow/calf operation in Texas, raising mainly commercial cattle and a few show animals while in high school. He attended Texas A&M University where he received a degree in animal science. After earning his degree, he went straight into the beef cattle industry where he managed a beef cow/calf herd of 3,000 head for Trans Ova Genetics in Sterling. He joined the Comanche County Extension Office earlier this year.
A Cameron University alumnus, New began his career as an extension associate in Stillwater in 1997. He became the county extension agriculture educator and county director for Noble County in 2000, moving to Comanche County in 2003 in the same capacity for 10 years before transitioning to his current position as Southwest Area Livestock Specialist. In addition to the bachelor’s degree he earned at Cameron, New also holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University.
The 34th Beef Cattle Improvement Conference is presented by the CU Department of Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences.