Cameron University accounting majors Melody Brown and Rachael Bender were selected to attend the National Leadership Training (NLT), which this year was conducted virtually.
The event is coordinated by the Association of Government Accountants, which selected only eight students nationwide. This marks the fourth consecutive year that two accounting students from Cameron were selected for this scholarship.
During the virtual meeting, Brown and Bender had the opportunity to learn from experts with real-world leadership experience in government and business and participated in networking opportunities with leaders who are passionate about public service and advancing government accountability. In addition, they received an invitation to AGA’s National Leadership Training 2021 Young Professionals session.
In addition to maintaining an 3.55 GPA, Brown’s leadership and civic engagement played a key role in her selection for the honor. She serves as president of CU’s Accounting Club and is involved in several Accounting Club volunteer activities. Her community involvement includes serving as a chaperone for the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church youth group and volunteering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. She volunteered to be a presenter during the university’s CU Succeed series, speaking about credit card basics and is a volunteer accounting tutor for the Department of Business.
Bender, who is pursuing dual degrees (Accounting and Business Administration) has a 3.76 GPA, which earned her membership into Delta Mu Delta, the business honor society. In addition, she took a significant role in the United Way Funds Distribution Committee Project for her Government and Not-for-Profit Accounting class. Bender led a new Girl Scout troop at Fort Sill, and participates and volunteers with the Accounting Club, which includes involvement in club events, such as OSCPA Career Nights, Accountancy Board meetings and community service. Bender has also taken on the role of Becker Campus Ambassador to guide her fellow students on the path to earning the CPA certificate.