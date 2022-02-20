Suzanne Crawford still has concerns about what a new food business on Cache Road will mean to traffic on her residential street.
Commercial zoning approved recently by the City Council will give new life to residential tracts in the 3300 block of Cache Road, where now-vacant houses date to an era when residential properties fronted onto Cache Road. Council members voted 5-2 to rezone the properties at 3321 and 3323 Cache Road to C-1 Local Commercial District zoning, which will allow construction of an HTeaO iced tea franchise. The tracts now are R-1 Single-Family Dwelling District, the most restrictive residential zoning.
The proposal shows a 2,550-square-foot building in the center of the two tracts, with parking on the south and north sides and a double-lane drive-through on the east side of the building. Construction would eliminate what is now two residential driveways onto Cache Road, replacing them with a single entrance/exit. A second access point would be built onto Northwest 34th Street, on the western edge of the property.
City planner Kameron Good said the recommendation from the City Planning Commission comes with three conditions that help address residential concerns: a tree line on the east side of the tract to protect residences to the east; 8-foot-tall opaque screening and vegetation on the north side of the tract; and a requirement that traffic exiting onto Northwest 34th Street be restricted to left turns only (toward Cache Road).
Despite the adjustments, residents remain wary about the effects another commercial venture will have on their neighborhood, said Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins. Hankins, who voted against the proposal along with Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, said there also are concerns about worsening congestion on Cache Road.
At issue is the nature of customers who will visit the business. Those who visit other restaurants on the north side of Cache Road already have proven many will drive through the neighborhood to the north to get out.
“This substantially increases traffic on Atlanta,” Crawford said.
She said existing traffic frequently travels 30-40 mph down the residential block between Northwest 33rd and Northwest 34th streets, explaining that block “is exceptionally long” and makes it easy to speed, despite the number of children who frequently play there. Crawford is concerned the new business will make traffic on Atlanta worse because the queuing lane on Northwest 34th Street (allowing traffic from HTeaO to go back to Cache Road) is short.
Crawford said she also fears the increased traffic for Cache Road, explaining a new car wash will be opening in the same area on the south side of the arterial (residents and City Planning Commission also had concerns about the increased traffic that business would generate). Crawford said the net effect will be “a nightmare situation.”
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh also expressed concerns about traffic, asking whether this was an area the city needed to study. It was the same suggestion made by former city planner Deborah Jones, a member of the City Planning Commission, and Community Development Director Janet Smith said the city will be doing traffic flow studies all over town, including Cache Road.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, responding to a suggestion about a speed table on Atlanta to help slow traffic, said he isn’t sure that traffic control device would work because of the length of that street. While Burk made the motion to approve the rezoning request, he said he wouldn’t vote yet unless it contained the planning commission’s three recommendations.
Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said his concern was the new business would become like Starbucks in the 4000 block of Cache Road, where traffic frequently is backed up as customers try to enter the business. Randy Foster, an architect representing HTeaO, said that is why Lawton’s HTeaO site was designed with double drive-through lanes, increasing the number of vehicles by five. Designers don’t want to block their parking lot, “much less going onto Cache Road,” he said.
Foster also addressed other concerns, saying that based on what happens at other HTeaO sites, the drive-through’s busiest time will be “happy hour,” 2-4 p.m.
“That’s when the majority of drive-through occurs,” he said, adding the business will close at 8 p.m. in the fall and winter, and 9 p.m. in the summer.
Foster said a small patio area on the south side of the building is only large enough to seat eight people. Parking will be used by those who go inside to get their drinks, rather than wait in the drive-through.
Foster said designers also made changes to accommodate adjacent residents, including fencing. While the planning commission supported the idea of an 8-foot-tall stockade fence, Foster said the change from a 6-foot fence would double the price for a fence that Crawford said still would allow intrusion into residential yards. Foster said the compromise is a 6-foot-tall metal rib fence.
Crawford said 10 residents signed a petition expressing concerns abut increased traffic on Atlanta, inadequate fencing and lighting/noise intrusion.