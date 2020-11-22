Kerry Givens of Cache was elected to serve a three-year term on the Oklahoma Farm Bureau board of directors during a district caucus meeting held Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Southern Technology Center in Ardmore.
The Comanche County native was chosen to represent Farm Bureau members across Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray and Stephens ccounties.
A cattle order buyer, Givens also runs cattle and grows hay and grass on his farm and ranch near Cache.
“I’ve always been fascinated and appreciative of the grassroots organization of Oklahoma Farm Bureau,” Givens said. “I think it’s important now more than ever that we stand shoulder to shoulder to protect our interests and our rural American values.”
Currently serving as president of Comanche County Farm Bureau, Givens has been a Farm Bureau member for three decades.