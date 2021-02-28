Plumbing supplies have been flying out of the store since last week’s extreme winter storm. From couplings to PEX pipe and all parts that connect, it’s been like the days of the Gold Rush.
Instead of precious minerals, the excitement is all about plumbing parts built to last.
Mark Pippin, who has been in business almost 43 years as Pippin Brothers Home Services, said everything from the winter storm has been unique.
“Yeah, it’s pretty bad,” he said. “It might be the worst one we’ve had. I’ve been in business since 1978 and it’s the worst one I’ve seen.”
Eight plumbing crews from his shop are fully booked until March 11 at this point. More calls will be coming, Pippin said.
“Things are still just now thawing out,” he said. “There have been some disasters.”
Pippin said people continue to find new breaks every day. Some are in their yards and they don’t even know it because the ground is wet. It’s not until the City of Lawton lets them know there’s trouble that it’s often caught. He said there have been 3-inch sewer lines that froze solid. Repetitive problems are being faced. Often, those follow a delayed thaw.
“Last week, we’ll go out to a house, fix a leak, and they’ll call back late that night or next day telling us it’s leaking again,” he said. “I haven’t seen that before.”
Some repairs haven’t been too bad. Pippin said for every one of those, there’s one that’s a nightmare with three or four breaks.
“You just never know what you’re going to get into,” he said.
But just because the sun was out last week and temperatures are rising doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. Pippin reminded people to make sure their outside hydrants aren’t frozen. This year had parts that weren’t supposed to freeze do just that.
“I’ve seen all kinds of crazy stuff,” he said.
With the bustle of business by all the plumbers around, there’s been competition to get the parts needed. Pippin said he ordered some parts from the Northeastern U.S. on Thursday that should have arrived Friday. He hopes the supply chain picks up so he can keep up.
“We’re low on parts and from Oklahoma City to Dallas they’re out of parts,” he said. “It’ll keep us going next week.”
In the aisles of plumbing supplies at local hardware outlets, the pickings have been slim.
It’s been a busy week for Josh Huckaby, a “Plumbing Pro” at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 4402 Cache Road. He said he hasn’t seen anything like it as his section has grown into the busiest borough of the large store.
“We can’t keep PVC fittings in stock,” he said.
The run on PEX pipe has been overwhelming as people who had old pipes burst are looking for a modern product that can hold its own with the elements. Huckaby said that, due to its flexibility, this type of piping provides a smaller margin of expansion under the pressure caused by ice formation. If the weather is cold enough, PEX pipes can and will freeze like any other plumbing; however, it is less likely to rupture as a result of freezing.
Huckaby showed a full stock of one size of couplings that had been picked up at another Oklahoma branch of the chain.
“We had to go to Norman ‘cause we’d run out,” he said.
Due to the winter storm slowing down delivery throughout Oklahoma and Texas, Huckaby said all you can do is reorder what’s needed and hope for a swift arrival.
“It’s like the laundry,” he said, “it magically shows through the door.”
Huckaby said he’s never seen so many plumbers congregate daily in the store. After spending 15 years as a plumber, he said there’s a part of him that feels he’s missing out these days.
“Sometimes I do,” he said. “I miss the money.”
Kevin Arrowood, the manager of the plumbing section at Locke Supply, 1022 NW 38th, shared many of the same thoughts as Huckaby. Entire rows of boxes that would hold fittings and couplings were empty on the shelves. He said SharkBite and PVC fittings, as well as compression couplings are becoming scarce.
“We’ve got everything going on,” he said. “Everything’s flying off the shelves.”
Awaiting another round for restocking of materials, Arrowood deliveries are slowing down. But as bad as it is here, other places are and will be feeling the pain for a while longer.
“We’re not as bad as Texas,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.