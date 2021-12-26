Meli Blanco said while staff members at Nori Japan/Stir Fry have some concerns about the effects of an outdoor plaza, they are thrilled foot traffic has increased at Central Plaza.
Nori Japan has been at its location in the mall’s food court area for 15 years and, like other retailers and food establishments, experienced a significant downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, customers are returning, said Blanco, a longtime employee.
Blanco said business has increased dramatically, especially since Black Friday. The pandemic was hard on the business, she said, explaining there were days when Nori Japan was open six hours and would see perhaps five customers.
“Our lunch hour is two hours long now,” she said, of the heavy flow of diners. “They’re coming back.”
Nori Japan is located in the central court area, an area being discussed for conversion to an open air plaza. Blanco said she and her co-workers are watching that plan carefully.
“We don’t know about the effect on the food court,” she said, explaining while retailers would benefit from an open air entrance, she isn’t certain what it would mean for food establishments like hers, where customers order food at the counter, then often take it to nearby tables in the enclosed court area to eat.
There is protection in that indoor setting, she said, explaining diners eating nearby could be affected by the weather — summer heat, winter cold, rain — if the food court were to become an outdoor area.
The staff wants to continue building on the increased customer base they are seeing, which could be part of the reason Blanco is interested in other changes that new mall management could bring.
For example, part of the reason for Nori Japan’s loss of business could be the now-vacant movie theater complex that was adjacent to their site. The restaurant benefitted from customers who came to the mall to watch movies, then stayed to eat, Blanco said, adding her employer would love to see the movie theaters reopen.