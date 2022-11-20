The value of building permits leveled off in October after a bumper crop of new commercial permits the previous month.
The city issued permits for projects totaling almost $5.4 million last month, about a third of September’s total. New home permits doubled to four with a value of $822,000.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $1.722 million, was to remodel 26,567 square feet of existing space and construct 8,505 square feet of new space for a Burlington Coat Factory store at 1732 NW 82nd in the Lawton Marketplace.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $250,000 permit to remodel the Taco Bell at 2425 Cache Road;
•A $200,000 permit to construct a 7,260-square-foot commercial carport for Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, 226 SE B;
•A $100,000 permit for a new fence at Cleveland Elementary School, 1202 SW 27th;
•A $95,000 permit for roofing at Western Hills Christian Church, 1732 NW 82nd;
•An $81,000 permit to remodel seven units at Belaire Apartments, 622 W. Bishop Road;
•A $75,000 remodeling permit for American Cannabis Dispensary, 3142 Cache Road;
•A $45,000 permit for the parking lot at 2703 SW Cornell for Comanche County Memorial Hospital;
•A $30,000 permit for plumbing for a storm shelter at Flower Mound School, 2805 Flower Mound Road;
•A $30,000 permit to remodel the emergency room pharmacy at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Lee;
•A $25,000 permit to reconstruct the awning at the entrance to the Lawton Community Health Center at 1201 NW Arlington;
•A $19,200 permit for a fire protection alarm for the ABC Supply warehouse at 816 SE 1st; and
•A $12,700 permit to remodel space for Red River Science and Technology, 2319 W. Lee.