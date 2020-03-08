The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has named Sylvia Burgess as interim president, effective Friday.
Burgess will replace Brenda Spencer-Ragland, who has resigned from her full-time role with the chamber. Friday will be Spencer-Ragland’s last day as chamber president.
“Dr. Sylvia Burgess is a respected and seasoned business leader in the Lawton Fort Sill community,” said Board Chairman Jennifer Ellis. “She is an excellent choice to bring to the chamber and assume leadership while the Executive Board continues the search and completes the interview process for the permanent president role.”
“As a former chair, I have great admiration for the role the chamber plays in the community. I feel privileged to again be a part of the important efforts of the excellent team we have, with the staff and on the Board of Directors,” Burgess said.
Burgess earned a bachelor’s degree from Cameron University, a juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma’s School of Law and an LL.M. in taxation from Southern Methodist University. She was a longtime partner at Burgess & Burgess, Inc., Attorneys at Law in Lawton. In 2009, Burgess was named the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs responsible for Adult and Continuing Education at Cameron University. She has since retired from Cameron.
Burgess has extensive community involvement in Southwestern Oklahoma and was the second woman to serve as the Chairman of the Board for the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
The executive team of the chamber’s board of directors is in charge of the search to replace Spencer-Ragland, who was named president of the chamber in October 2018. The application process ended last week, and the board will begin reviewing applicants soon.