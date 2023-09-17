Ag buliding

Workers install metal roofing on the new agricultural mechanics building at Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center, the former Tomlinson Middle School.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Construction of a new school, hangover from June’s hailstorm and an upswing in new home construction boosted the value of Lawton building permits to $15.7 million in August.

Bishop Public Schools received an $8.5 million permit to construct a middle school at 2202 W. Bishop Road, just west of the current school complex. The new building will allow the school to add seventh and eighth grades; Bishop now has classes only to the sixth grade.

