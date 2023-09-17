Construction of a new school, hangover from June’s hailstorm and an upswing in new home construction boosted the value of Lawton building permits to $15.7 million in August.
Bishop Public Schools received an $8.5 million permit to construct a middle school at 2202 W. Bishop Road, just west of the current school complex. The new building will allow the school to add seventh and eighth grades; Bishop now has classes only to the sixth grade.
For the second consecutive month the city recorded new home permits in the double digits. Builders purchased permits for 13 single-family homes valued at almost $3.3 million. Eight of the permits went to Roger Lopez Construction, six of them on Jefferson Avenue south of Lee Boulevard between Southwest 38th Street and Park Ridge Boulevard.
Permits for new roofs totaled $1.8 million last month. Almost all of those projects — valued at $1.63 million — were for homes. Roof permits totaled $1.735 million in July, with more than half the total being for business buildings.
The largest commercial project, valued at $385,000, was for a 1,570-square-foot Chief’s Smokin’ Icehouse drive-through convenience store at 6328 Cache Road.
Other large commercial projects included:
•A 92,508 permit for a fire alarm system at Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 4th;
•A $91,700 permit for roofing at Henderhan Screen Printing, 212 SE Park;
•A $62,869 roofing permit for the Goodwill location at 1901 W. Gore;
•A $50,000 fire protection system for Caliber Collision, 7280 NW Sun Blvd.; and
•A $26,000 remodeling permit for Country Lace Boutique, 101 SW B.