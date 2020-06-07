Lawton building permit activity bounced back in May after a pandemic-inspired slump in April.
Some of the extra activity probably would have taken place in March or April except for the COVID-19 shutdown, but permits last month topped $5 million, more than five times the April total.
May’s results included five permits for single-family homes valued at $1.955 million.
Commercial permits topped $2.637 million for the month.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $1.5 million, was for construction of a 7,683-square-foot building in the Lawton Marketplace, 2020 NW 82nd.
Todd Davenport of SCC Development said the new building will be anchored by a Starbucks store and there will be 5,000 square feet available for retail lease space. The company is working with a couple of prospective tenants, Davenport said; commercial activity has been slowed by the economic downturn, but he hopes the remaining space will be leased in the next three to six months.
Other large permits included:
•A $375,000 permit to resurface the parking lot at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, 3401 S. 11th;
•A $348,516 permit to Arvest Bank to construct an automated teller machine location at 507 Fort Sill Boulevard across from Lawton High School;
•A $200,000 permit for a new AT&T cell tower at 6313 NW Oak;
•Permits totaling $51,250 to recoat the roof and create 7,500 square feet of retail lease space at Laugh Out Loud, 6720 Quanah Parker Trailway. Hossein Moini said owners decided to remodel the building while it was closed for the pandemic and decided to carve out lease space on the east side. Laugh Out Loud will offer the same activities when it reopens, Moini said, with a tentative date of June 24;
•A $25,000 permit to upgrade T-Mobile equipment on the cell tower at 4301 Cache Road;
•A $15,000 remodeling permit for space for a medical marijuana dispensary, Doctors of Cannabis, at 1930 NW Ferris; and
•A $12,000 remodeling permit for a medical marijuana growing facility at 201 E. Lee.