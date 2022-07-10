The Comanche County Broadband Committee will hold a community meeting at Great Plains Technology Center on Thursday to discuss improving broadband access to residents and entities in the county.
The session will begin at 10 a.m. in the Worley Center (Building 300) on the campus at 4500 W. Lee.
Officials said the meeting is offered in partnership with Connected Nation and funded by the Priddy Foundation as an effort to encourage discussion about expanding and improving broadband access, adoption and use. Details will be provided about broadband access in local communities, and about the Connected program and the project timeline.
Jessica Denson, director of communications for Connected Nation, said Comanche County is among more than 20 counties in north Texas and along the Texas/Oklahoma border that the Priddy Foundation selected for participation. Other Oklahoma counties include Jackson, Tillman, Cotton, Stephens and Jefferson.
Denson said surveys and data collected during the process will be used to identify issues that Connected Nation and Priddy Foundation may or may not be aware of, for example, those with limited or no internet service. It also will provide opportunities and solutions for expanding broadband access. Solutions could range from digital inclusion and literacy programs focused on helping vulnerable populations, to working with current or nearby internet providers to expand infrastructure.
Discussion also may help identify potential funding streams, such as federal grants.
Lance Alston, information technology director for Great Plains Technology Center, said reliable, high-speed internet access at home and at work are critical for keeping up with the changing technological landscape.
“Whether it’s a student’s need to access online resources, a farmer’s need to accurately track the weather, or a small business owner needing to quickly place an order for supplies, connectivity is a must,” he said.
Rural educational entities cited the issue with limited internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic as a critical problem, as they tried to make arrangements for students to attend classes from home.
Thursday’s session is directed at residents, business owners, ranchers, agriculture producers, first responders, community institutions and health care officials. Those who cannot attend the meeting are asked to participate in a 10-minute survey designed to assess internet needs and usage. The survey can be accessed through https://connectednation.org/comanche-county-oklahoma.
Information about the Connected Community Engagement Program is available through https://connectednation.org/connect-my-community/. More information about the Priddy Foundation is available at https://priddyfdn.org/