Lawton could have its first microbrewery in November 2023, if all goes according to plan.

Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) approved a “letter of interest” Thursday with Alvin and Michelle Gonzales, agreeing to sell the couple just under 1 acre of property at Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue for a brewery. Mike Brown, CDBL, said the intent is to have the business operational by November 2023.