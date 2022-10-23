Lawton could have its first microbrewery in November 2023, if all goes according to plan.
Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) approved a “letter of interest” Thursday with Alvin and Michelle Gonzales, agreeing to sell the couple just under 1 acre of property at Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue for a brewery. Mike Brown, CDBL, said the intent is to have the business operational by November 2023.
The property is located within the downtown retail district that already has prompted development along the east side of Northwest 2nd Street, between West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Ferris. The 10-acre tract on the north end of that development district — which housed the old Coca-Cola plant — remains vacant, and LEDA officials have been working with potential developers, said LEDA Chairman Fred Fitch.
Fitch said those efforts have not been successful, until LEDA was approached about the idea for a microbrewery, Southern Oklahoma Brewery.
Under the terms of the letter of intent, the Gonzales’ would be allowed to purchase the tract at a discounted price, on the condition they operate the brewery there for 10 years. The tract is valued at $412,150, but was sold for $178,048. The difference is an incentive granted to the couple, forgiving a portion of that difference each year, until the debt is paid off in 10 years.
LEDA used the same technique when it allowed Mike Brown to purchase property on the south end of the retail development, along West Gore Boulevard, to build Bricktown Brewery.
Richard Rogalsk, LEDA’s economic development consultant, said LEDA also has agreed to investigate the possibility of removing concrete near the site: while it isn’t on the property to be sold, the concrete is near enough to detract from the business, he said, adding that removal will make the entire tract look better and enhance its sale potential.
“This is just a good thing,” Rogalski said, of the potential of the new business.
Rogalski said LEDA’s action on Thursday is a non-binding agreement providing the framework for what will happen. Staff will craft a development agreement that will be brought back to the full board for approval.
Alvin Gonzales, who grew up in Altus, said he and his wife selected the site because of its proximity to Elmer Thomas Park, which will allow them to develop a family-friendly business offering a brewery, taproom and kitchen for meals.
“Food will be secondary to the beer,” he said, adding the brewery expertise will be provided by his wife.
Michelle Gonzales said while her initial background was in mechanical engineering, she transitioned into brewery work, going to school to learn her craft and working in a brewery. She said the couple already is experimenting with beers, with plans to offer between 10-12 types when their brewery opens and space for up to 20 beers. And, the business will be located along Northwest 2nd Street, with kettles visible from the windows, to attract attention.
She projected a capital investment of $1.2 million in the building and $460,000 in equipment.
“It’s a good deal and we’re excited about it,” said Fitch.