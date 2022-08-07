Amendments to the city’s planning and zoning codes would allow macro- and micro-breweries in specific commercial and industrial zoning districts.
Members of the City Planning Commission signed off on the proposal recently, changes proposed as part of a modernization process of the zoning regulations, said Janet Smith, director of the City of Lawton’s Community Services Department. The requirements would have to be approved by the City Council before going into effect.
Smith said city planners already had planned to propose amendments to requirements for C-4 Tourist Commercial District to add micro-brewery and micro-distillery as permitted uses when associated with a restaurant located in the same building or where the products are sold on site; and adding macro- and micro-breweries and micro-distilleries to I-4 Restricted Manufacturing and Warehouse District (the most restrictive of industrial zoning).
But she said planners went through Chapter 18 of city code (which centers on planning and zoning codes) with an eye toward updating language, resulting in a number of other changes or deletions.
The main purpose of the change was adding an increasingly popular use in commercial areas where food and beverages are sold: specialty beers made on premises.
The revised code would define a macro-brewery as an establishment where beer or malt beverages are made on premises, at an annual production rate of more than 15,000 barrels (465,000 gallons). Such facilities may include a tasting room.
Micro-brewery is defined as as an establishment where beer or malt beverages are made on premises then sold or distributed, while producing less than 15,000 barrels a year, while micro-distilleries mean a distillery producing spirits in total quantity of no more than 40,000 gallons per calendar year. Both facilities may include tasting rooms and direct sales to consumers in addition to other methods of distribution, “where allowed by law.”
Other updates to the zoning code are mostly the result of modernization of language or definitions, or reflections of new requirements, city planners said. They include:
• Day care center includes a requirement for state and city licenses.
• Gasoline service or filling station specifies a business “primarily engaged in the on-site retail sale of petroleum products,” with incidental sales of other convenience goods (it can include a car wash under a Use Permitted on Review). Smith said the definition better describe’s today’s businesses.
• Kennel specifies any combination of eight or more dogs or cats (it now is four) more than 6 months of age (it now is 4 months old), and licensed under city code.
C-4 zoning uses also removes provisions for sanitarium and rooming houses (an old-fashioned use that no longer applies; Smith said it has been replaced by adding short-term rentals under the bed and breakfast establishment). It also removes provisions for carnival and circus under C-4 (they are available in other zoning districts); removes Indian goods, retail; and strikes provisions for trailer court or mobile home park from Use Permitted on Review.