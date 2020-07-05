OKLAHOMA CITY — A native of Southwest Oklahoma has been named president of the Oklahoma Press Association.
Mike Strain, managing editor of the Tulsa World, was elected on June 18 at the annual business meeting held at the OPA office in Oklahoma City. His one-year term as president began July 1.
Strain has lived most of his life in Oklahoma. He graduated from Bray-Doyle High School in 1985, and from the University of Oklahoma in 1989.
Strain said he still remembers The Duncan Banner being delivered to the farm where he grew up.
“I was always a sports fan and more than 40 years later, I remember the thrill of seeing my picture in the paper or reading about people I knew,” he said.
His first newspaper job was at the Shawnee News Star as a part-time sports writer. Strain joined The Oklahoman’s staff in 1990 and spent nearly 15 years in various roles there. He joined the Tulsa World staff in 2005 as sports editor, became news editor in 2011 and managing editor in 2014.
Strain has received numerous awards for his blog, feature writing and news coverage. He has also been a speaker at Oklahoma Press Association and National Newspaper Association events.