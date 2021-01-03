As the newest member of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, Jeannie Bowden said she knows supporting existing businesses in Lawton-Fort Sill is just as crucial as recruiting new ones.
Bowden began work in August as the LEDC business development coordinator, a new position made possible by increased funding provided to the LEDC through economic development funding in the City of Lawton’s Capital Improvements Programs. The position makes Bowden and LEDC President Brad Cooksey a team, creating a stronger entity that makes it easier to focus on recruitment opportunities while supporting/expanding existing businesses.
Bowden had worked as the business and industry specialist for the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation for a decade before resigning to look for new opportunities. That’s when the new LEDC position caught her eye.
“I was looking for a change,” she said, of her departure from her childhood home and longtime job, adding that need came just as Cooksey was looking for a business development coordinator.
“I feel like Lawton is my community,” she said, of the familiarity she already had with Lawton because of its links to economic development efforts across the region. “I’m excited to be here.”
Bowden said LEDC is broad in its goals. While the public believes the emphasis is on developing new business and industry, the goal also is to support those who are already here. She said industry estimates indicate 80-85 percent of all new economic growth is by existing businesses, which is why they are important. But, that’s not to say new business also isn’t important. It is, Bowden said, but so is supporting those business owners already here and contributing to the community.
“That is my business,” she said, adding her goal is to keep those businesses “staying here and growing.”
She admits that has been a challenge this year, in the face of a global COVID-19 pandemic that is forcing changes on how residents shop and engage in other services offered by local businesses. But, support still is possible, she said, adding her goal is to “shop local” and encourage others to keep their spending power at home.
“It’s been a little challenging, starting in the middle of a pandemic,” she said, of meeting that goal.
But, it’s also been exciting as she moves through the business community and becomes more familiar with those she already was acquainted with while she lived and worked in Duncan. She said she looks forward to the time when her contacts in the business community are more than a pair of eyes peering over a mask.
“When the pandemic is over, we need to jump start our economy,” she said, adding that in the meantime, her question to local businesses has been “how can I help you?”
“I’m a big proponent of taking care of our local businesses.”
But, she also is working with those outside Lawton-Fort Sill. She’s developing Requests For Proposals and Requests For Interest to explain the opportunities in Lawton-Fort Sill to potential employers, and then linking those new employers to entities and resources available locally to smooth their move.
Bowden also is preparing for life in 2021, after the pandemic has ebbed and businesses begin getting back to normal. One of her first goals will be a workforce development endeavor, bringing in experts in various areas, from business and finance, to health care, to manufacturing and industrial businesses. And, she wants to work more closely with the city’s educational entities — Lawton Public Schools, Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center — to ensure the link between education and economic development remains strong.
Cooksey said he’s pleased the city’s CIP program is allowing the LEDC to expand its staff.
“We’re very appreciative. We needed the additional person,” he said, of efforts to make the office more effective. “It makes us even stronger.”
Bowden’s hiring is one of two recent changes in the LEDC office.
Tonja Anderson has become the new office manager, and Cooksey said she, too, adds to the economic development effort. Anderson has worked in economic development and with chambers of commerce in other communities, giving the office a “much more multi-tasked approach,” he said.