Bluepeak has begun connecting its first internet customers in northwest Lawton.
Company officials said the milestone follows a previously announced investment of $40 million to bring Bluepeak’s high-speed fiber network to more than 40,000 homes and businesses in Lawton. The company officially broke ground in west Lawton in May.
“Our great partnership with the City of Lawton has enabled our largest investment yet in the Sooner State here,” said Rich Fish, Bluepeak CEO. “We share the great optimism of the Lawton community that Bluepeak’s fiber-to-the-home internet expansion will enhance growth and meet the needs of customers now and well into the future.”
Lawton residents in the area north of Cache Road between Northwest 67th and Northwest 82nd streets will be the first to have service available to them, with construction moving south after that. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
The company established itself in the community after signing a non-exclusive cable franchise agreement with the City of Lawton in March. That agreement allows the company to use public rights of way to build and operate a cable system, for which it pays a 5 percent franchise to the city. The agreement also allows provision of other services, to include internet. The franchise agreement requires the company to have at least half of its service on line within two years, a goal Bluepeak said it could easily meet.
The company will install underground cable/internet lines in areas of Lawton where underground utilities already exist, and aerial lines in areas of the city with power poles. Bluepeak officials said that means underground lines would be installed in east Lawton and in far west and south Lawton, with most areas of central Lawton to receive aerial lines using existing AEP-PSO power poles.
Bluepeak already is operating in communities such as Stillwater, Enid and Perry, and working on other communities, including Altus. Company officials said their offerings provide high-speed internet, adding that Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation in internet coverage, speed and availability. An April 2020 survey by the Oklahoma Department of Education said that almost one in four students did not have a home internet connection.
Bluepeak will offer up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for business.