Bluepeak installs conduit

Clay Cresswell, with Mears, drills a hole in far west Lawton on Friday for conduit pipe for Bluepeak. The internet provider began connecting its first customers on Friday.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Bluepeak has begun connecting its first internet customers in northwest Lawton.

Company officials said the milestone follows a previously announced investment of $40 million to bring Bluepeak’s high-speed fiber network to more than 40,000 homes and businesses in Lawton. The company officially broke ground in west Lawton in May.