Bite Squad, a mobile food delivery company, announced Thursday that it was looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Lawton-Fort Sill area.
Flexible schedules are available for drivers in the Lawton area. The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders for enhance safety for drivers and customers, Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, said.
Customers can order and receive food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores.
Bite Squad lists 49 restaurants in Lawton from which patrons can order delivery.
The hiring push comes on the heels of increased demand for delivery options over the last year, according to Dean Turcol, media relations director.
“We’re looking for more contract drivers to help satisfy continuing demand, and at the same time it helps with employment for those that need a flexible schedule,” Turcol said.
While the press release said the company is looking for 200 new contract drivers, Turcol said the number is not a hard cap.
“We’re looking for 200, yes, but those are over the next few months, it’s not going to be like we stop when we hit 200,” Turcol said.
Anyone with access to Fort Sill is encouraged to apply as well, Turcol said.
“We’re always looking for driver’s who have military base privileges. We always tell them that there is a lot more order volume from the base, so if you want to get a lot of orders you want in there,” Turcol said.
Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Applicants also must be 18 years or older to be eligible.
To apply, go to bitesquad.com.