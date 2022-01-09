Retired Southwestern Oklahoma State University President Randy Beutler has been named Bluepeak’s government affairs associate for the Oklahoma region.
Bluepeak officials said Beutler will play an integral role in the internet company’s expansion into Oklahoma communities, to include Lawton. In mid-December, the Lawton City Council directed city staff to craft the documents that would give Bluepeak a cable franchise agreement, after the company proposed a $30 million investment to bring internet and cable television to Lawton-Fort Sill. The company also has agreements with Enid, Perry, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Clinton, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Weatherford and Elk City, with approvals pending for Shawnee, Muskogee, Choctaw and Harrah.
Beutler will be responsible for matters relating to Bluepeak’s expansion markets, including franchise agreements, coordinating with legal entities, engineering and permitting. He also will assist with outreach to federal and state policymakers, including legislators, executive agencies and staff, and serve as a community liaison.
Beutler is a life-long resident of Oklahoma who was born in Elk City. He has been a high school history teacher at Weatherford Public Schools, a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, a senior member of former Gov. Brad Henry’s staff, and president of Southwestern for more than 11 years. He operates a cattle ranch north of Elk City that has been in his family for decades and serves on numerous foundations and boards.
“I have always promoted and worked at improving infrastructure needs for rural Oklahoma,” said Beutler. “Serving in this capacity with Bluepeak will give me an opportunity to help bring state-of-the-art internet service to many citizens in this state.”