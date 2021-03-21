DUNCAN — Arvest Wealth Management has announced that Ryan Benson will be a client advisor in Duncan.
A native of Lawton, Benson spent 10 years in the oil and gas industry after obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in energy management from the University of Oklahoma.
“I am very excited that Ryan is joining the Arvest Wealth Management team in Duncan,” said Hal Labyer, community president for Arvest Bank in Duncan. “His roots run deep in Southwest Oklahoma and Stephens County. We are proud to have him join us, and we know he will be a valuable asset to our customers on their financial journeys.”
Benson graduated from MacArthur High School in Lawton. He and his wife, Candace, have three children with a new addition expected soon.
Benson’s father, Larry, is the community and business relationship manager for Arvest Bank in Duncan.