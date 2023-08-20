New house under construction

A crew installs the roof of a new home under construction in the Rolling Hills addition in southwest Lawton. More than a dozen new homes are under construction in the development.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Bad weather and an upsurge in new home starts in southwest Lawton helped boost the value of city building permits to almost $9.3 million in July.

Roofers nailing decking and shingles onto houses in practically every neighborhood has been the sound of summer ever since a monster hailstorm struck June 15. That’s reflected in permit numbers: Roofing for commercial buildings totaled $835,000 last month and 41 residential roof projects accounted for more than $900,000 in permits.