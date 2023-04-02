AT&T

AT&T celebrated bringing high-speed internet to Lawton on Friday when it held a ribbon-cutting in Greer Park with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. From left are Steve Hahan, AT&T president of Central States; Dist. 63 state Rep. Trey Caldwell; and Dist. 32 Sen. John Michael Montgomery.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Calling the need for high-speed internet critical to a community, AT&T celebrated its efforts to bring just that to Lawton during a ribbon-cutting with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce on Friday in Greer Park.

Steve Hahn, AT&T president of Central States, said that high-speed internet is available to 1,600 homes in Lawton and “we are just getting started.”