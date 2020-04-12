Arvest Bank was scheduled to launch its annual two-month Million Meals initiative earlier this month to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves.
Instead, the bank announced it will proactively provide one million meals in the fight against hunger.
In this, its 10th year, Arvest’s Million Meals campaign has raised a total of 17,068,971 meals, which includes more than $3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners, according to a press release.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, local food partners likely will see an increased need for the help Million Meals provides. Arvest encourages anyone who usually supports the Million Meals campaign through in-branch food contributions or fundraisers to donate directly to their local food bank or other appropriate organization if they are able.
“‘People Helping People’ has been part of Arvest’s mission for more than 20 years. That’s why we have decided to provide one million meals — in the form of direct monetary donations — to our 80-plus food partners as quickly as possible,” David Madigan, president and CEO of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma, said.
In Southwest Oklahoma, Arvest is providing funding assistance to Lawton Food Bank, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Christians Concerned, Elgin Food Bank and Walters Food4Kids.
The bank’s decision to provide one million meals was based on the fact hunger is an issue in every community it serves.