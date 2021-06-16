Arvest Bank announced Tuesday that it has raised more than 1.68 million meals to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves.
Arvest launched its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger more than two months ago. This year’s campaign total of 1,680,910 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members from April 5-May 29, according to a press release.
In Southwest Oklahoma, Arvest partnered with Lawton Food Bank, Christian’s Concerned in Duncan, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Food Bank and Walters Food4Kids for the campaign. This year 99,432 total meals were raised in Southwest Oklahoma.
“We are humbled, year after year, by the success of our Million Meals campaign. The dedication and generosity of our associates, customers and community members allow us to fight hunger on this scale,” David Madigan, President and CEO of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma said. “Helping our neighbors in need is part of Arvest’s commitment to our communities. Our food partners do incredible work, and we are proud to support them.”
Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised an 11-year total of 18,749,881 meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.