Arvest announced the bank’s 13th annual Million Meals campaign helped raise more than $16,000 to benefit four food partners in Comanche, Grady and Stephens counties.

With the understanding that $1 can provide the equivalent of up to five meals through local food pantries, the annual Million Meals initiative raises money through special events and donations collected across the bank’s four-state footprint with the goal of providing at least one million meals to feed those in need. The money helps local non-profit organizations stock their community food pantries, which is especially important during the summer months when children are no longer receiving free or reduced meals at school, according to a press release.

