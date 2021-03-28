Arvest Bank, Southwest Oklahoma, will partner with four regional organizations to provide one million meals for those in need.
The bank will partner with Lawton Food Bank, Christians Concerned in Duncan, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Community Food Bank and Walters Food 4 Kids for its 11th annual Million Meals campaign. The campaign is a two-month, bank-wide effort to provide one million meals or more to those in need within the bank’s service area.
Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised a 10-year total of 17,068,971 meals, which includes more than $3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.
These organizations will receive monetary donations made in Southwest Oklahoma from April 5-May 29. Area residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus in Southwest Oklahoma or calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families, according to a press release from the bank. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.
“We are so happy and appreciative to be included in this year’s Million Meals campaign,” Marny Skindrud, Lawton Food Bank Director, said. “We have faced a lot of challenges over the last year, so the funds raised through this campaign will be a great help to families throughout the area. Summer is a time when both food supply and fundraising can be a challenge, but this campaign will help us continue to provide for those in need.”
Last year, Arvest proactively provided one million meals to its food partners in the form of direct monetary donations after suspending some aspects of its campaign to protect participants from the spread of COVID-19. This year’s effort benefits 90-plus organizations in the four states — Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma — Arvest serves.
In 2019 — the most recent year statistics are available — 10.5 percent of American households surveyed were food-insecure, meaning they had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources.