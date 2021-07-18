Arvest Bank announces it has promoted Robert Munoz to Business Banker and hired Michael Smith as a Commercial Banker.
Munoz, a native of East Bernard, Texas, has been with Arvest Bank for eight years as a commercial loan assistant and has a total of 17 years of experience in lending. He is the Friends of Scouts chair for the Boy Scouts’ Black Beaver district and resides in Lawton with his spouse and their two children.
“Watching Robert grow in his role over the past eight years has been rewarding,” David Madigan, President and CEO of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma, said. “His ability to get to know new customers and grow relationships with established customers will serve him well. I’m excited to see him in his new role.”
Smith joins Arvest Bank after gaining experience in business development and investment advising. A native of Rockwall, Texas, Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Texas Tech and previously worked in the oil and gas industry. He, his spouse and their three children reside in Marlow.
“Michael’s character and knowledge of the oil and gas industry make him a great addition to our team here in Southwest Oklahoma,” Madigan said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him help people with their business banking needs. We are fortunate to have him.”
Munoz and Smith will both office at the Arvest location at 2602 W. Gore.