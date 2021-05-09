FAYETTVILLE, Ark. — Arvest Bank announced it has been selected to participate in the Federal Reserve Bank’s FedNow pilot program.
FedNow is a new instant payment service being developed by Federal Reserve Banks that will enable financial institutions of all sizes to provide safe, efficient payment services in real-time. The goal of the service is to provide customers greater flexibility in managing their funds and to make time-sensitive payments more conveniently, among other aims, according to a press release.
“You know we’re not stuck with live TV,” Thompson said. “We can do on-demand and the same thing is now shifting toward payments. This is going to allow banks and credit unions to offer additional ways for consumers to pay and be paid.”
In the United States, payment systems are fairly antiquated, said Thompson. The current system, Automated Clearing House (ACH), was built over 40 years ago. ACH is an electronic network for financial transactions and processes large volumes of credit and debit transactions in batches. This batch processing has limitations on when and how electronic fund transfers can take place and typically take 2 to 3 days to process.
Systems such as Venmo and PayPal while seemingly instantaneous are not, Thompson said. What those companies do is credit the money to a user’s account once confirmation is made that funds are enroute then wait two to three days to receive the money. The new federal system hopes to alleviate that wait time and make payments made to businesses or friends and family instantaneous.
“The ability to move and receive money instantly, at any time of the day, is becoming the expectation for consumers here in the U.S.,” said Tristan Thompson, payments strategy director for Arvest Bank. “Instant payments have vast benefits for both consumer and business customers. That includes convenience, more control of funds in the form of quicker access to earned pay, improved cash flow and predictability for businesses.
This program could have effects on how payroll is processed, said Thompson. Gig workers, like Uber and Lyft drivers, are typically paid daily. He said this is something traditional employers could take advantage of.
“If I’m a gig worker if I drive for Uber, I want to work today and get paid today,” said Thompson. “This is potentially something that banks can use and offer consumers so employees can get paid quicker.”
While this may seem exciting for customers, it’s not available just yet, said Thompson. For now, the bank is just testing the service and providing feedback to the Fed. However, the program should be online and functional by 2023.
More information is available at fednow.org.