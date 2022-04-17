FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks.” This is the fourth year in a row Arvest has received this distinction, which is based on customer feedback.
Arvest ranks 20th among U.S. banks, the third year in a row it has been part of the top 20, according to a press release.
Forbes produced its “World’s Best Banks” list in collaboration with Statista, its market research partner. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 45,000 bank customers representing 27 countries.
All financial institutions — brick-and-mortar and online-only — offering a checking and/or savings account were considered. Those surveyed had to name and rate every bank at which they have — or have had — a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction.