During this tough time fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is making tough decisions that in some cases could be the difference in life or death.
Everyone has their role in this fight for survival, and while the medical professionals are front and center facing the biggest challenges, other groups are also doing their part to aid the cause.
While many of us are able to work at home, others are walking out the door each day to carry out their role in this struggle and if you’ve gone to your local grocery store and seen empty shelves, it opens your eyes to the vital role that our farmers and ranchers hold in these uncertain times.
Friday when that cold front came through with high winds, low temperatures and rain, most of us were tucked away in bed trying to figure out how to cope with another day away from work, away from family and friends and another day of wondering what the future holds.
For farmer/rancher Bryan Vail of rural Apache, his day starts and ends feeding bottle calves. In between he’s scrambling to make sure everything is ready for the quickly-approaching wheat harvest.
While many of us are worried about those dandelions and other weeds in our yards, Vail is concerned about weeds in thousands of acres of wheat that he farms.
As a certified seed wheat dealer, his job is to check his many fields as often as possible to make sure there are no issues with pests or fungus.
Heath Sanders has a similar role in the food chain but he not only helps his dad Dennis make decisions on their family farm near Sterling, he also helps other farmers and ranchers make the same type of planning on their own land.
Sanders attended Oklahoma State University where he obtained an Agronomy degree and over the last four years he put that knowledge to good use as an OSU area agronomy specialist. In that role he covered most of Southwest Oklahoma and even some areas east of the Lawton area, helping manage the various OSU test plots and aiding farmers when they needed pinpoint advice on how to handle certain issues.
Recently Sanders took a new position, Area Sales Agronomist with CHS, the United States’ largest farmer-owned cooperative that has its headquarters in Minnesota.
“CHS Inc. used to be Sonex, but they changed their structure and now Sonex is the fuel side,” Sanders said. “Their main Oklahoma hub is in the Okarche-Kingfisher area but I’m based in Frederick where we have a grain elevator and a cotton gin which came into the CHS system when it merged with the Producer’s Co-op in Frederick.”
While his title is somewhat different, the job is basically the same.
“In simple terms, my job is to go out, check fields and make recommendations to farmers,” Sanders said. “My job is not much different than my job with OSU, it’s using my agronomy expertise to help farmers make good decisions to produce a successful crop.”
Clearly Vail and Sanders are well positioned to discuss farming-related issues in Southwest Oklahoma, ranging from the prospects for the upcoming wheat harvest, the projections for the cotton acreage that will soon be in the planting phase, and many other issues.
“The wheat crop is looking pretty good because of the milder winter and the recent rains,” Vail said. “In fact, in some ways the moisture is almost too good. I have an OSU test plot just west of Apache on one of my farms and they were putting up the variety signs the other day and the wheat was as tall as those signs.”
Sanders has seen the same growth in recent weeks.
“I see what we have there on our own farm, I see the crops each day while commuting from Elgin to Frederick, then I see fields across Tillman and the surrounding counties when I’m out in the field,” Sanders said.
“The wheat down in the southern part of our region is already in the boot stage, so it’s moving along fast. If we continue on this trend, our harvest may be ahead of schedule, but that’s OK.”
Sanders says the conditions have been nearly ideal for wheat.
“Everything is growing fast because of the moisture, plus the mild winter really aided the wheat crop,” Sanders said. “The thing we all keep checking, though, is the price and that’s been pretty tough, With the current COVID-19 issues, all the commodity markets have been volatile but it’s been coming back a little.
“Actually, wheat went up and down and now it’s back up some at $4.50 a bushel. Of course, the increase in production costs continue to be an issue for farmers. On the positive side, the yield potential looks good. If you’ve taken care by using crop rotation, weed control and staying on top of pests and fungus control, the outlook seems to pretty good across most of our area.
“For the most part everywhere I’ve been the wheat looks good and I’ve seen more good fields than bad ones. Of course, there is always concern each year about the weather.”
As a sign of the volatility of the markets, just a day after visiting with Vail, wheat prices dropped. As of Friday, there was a wide span in prices across Oklahoma for hard red winter wheat ranging from $4.24 a bushel in Frederick and Lawton to as high as $4.54 in Shattuck. Wheat delivered to the Gulf markets was at $5.64 Friday.
Both Vail and Sanders mentioned the all-important weather and how it affects the wheat crop and they both are working toward the future and making sure that area farmers have the right crop for their own needs.
The key issue with the weather is will there be rains that delay the harvest and in turn affect the test weight, moisture content and overall quality of the wheat. And the other big issue farmers face each year is will the rain and storms knock the wheat down, which affects the quality as well as the ability to harvest the wheat.
“One of the areas that Oklahoma Genetics has worked hard to improve is straw strength,” Vail said. “Most of the new varieties have better straw strength and in a year like this with so much growth, that becomes a big issue.”
But the test plots and other methods of improving the varieties of wheat continue to produce positive results.
“Among some of their most popular varieties of wheat are Smith’s Gold, Green Hammer, Doublestop CL plus and there’s a new beardless variety called OK Corral. Those beardless varieties are popular for farmers who plan to pasture it out or use it for hay. There is a good demand for beardless varieties.
“There are also varieties like Dream Hammer that has a really good disease package so you don’t need a fungicide, which saves money.”
While most farmers may have the storage capacity to save some seed wheat for the next year, Vail has a large number of large grain bins on his farm to keep the various varieties separate.
Plus, being a certified seed dealer, he has to take more precautions at harvest time.
“I sprayed everything in early March for weeds, that’s a must for seed wheat,” he said. “When we start harvest, we usually cut all of each variety before we move to the next variety. We have to take time to really clean out both combines and normally the first load we cut goes to the coop just to make sure we keep all the varieties separate.”
Vail, the fourth generation to run the family farm, got into the seed wheat business to fill the void left when long-time Apache seed wheat dealer Paul Jackson passed away in 2007.
“When Paul passed away, I knew there was a need for somebody to fill that void, so I decided to give it a go,” he said. “I rented most of the same land he rented and I keep much of the same crop rotation schedule he used.”
Vail was hoping to host an OSU test plot field day on April 28, however, he’s not sure if that will be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement will be made later if the date has to be changed or canceled.
Sanders has been in the middle of the testing of the wheat varieties as well as Vail and he says the work continues to improve varieties to give farmers the best outcome.
“Straw strength is always a tricky one; some varieties are better than others,” he said. “There is a great deal of work and sometimes new varieties just don’t produce like they had hoped, so they wouldn’t release them.
“The bottom line is that techniques improve, fungicides improve and all those things put more weight in the head. It’s that amount of weight hanging down which requires good straw strength and that’s why that has become a bigger focus over the years.”
Like many farmers, Vail uses part of his wheat acreage to pasture cattle, most often stocker steers and heifers, however, the cost of beef has been disappointing this season.
“I planted a little more wheat this year than normal and have been grazing some of it out,” Vail said. “Last week I took a group of yearlings to the sale and I was happy, they turned out better than I thought. One group of steers averaged 990 pounds and brought $1.18 a pound. The market had been off but in the last couple of weeks, some upward movement came about.
“Part of that was the concern over the virus and packers were seeing a big increase in the demand for beef and the price made some gains but it’s still not where it should be.”
As Vail pointed out, when consumers are paying as much as $5 a pound for hamburger meat and producers getting around $1 a pound at the sale barns, the bottom line is the packing companies and distributors are the ones getting the bulk of the profit, leaving many cattle producers making tough decisions about their future plans.
While the wheat harvest is getting close, for many farmers it’s almost time to plant cotton, which for Sanders is a big concern in his new position.
“There is a lot of cotton acreage in the Frederick region,” Sanders said. “We also see a lot of alfalfa and a little bit of corn on some fields with pivots (irrigation systems). But most of what we see in the Frederick area is cotton and wheat.”
Like the wheat crop, recent rains should aid the cotton crop, but farmers will also need a break in the rain showers to allow time to prepare the soil and start planting.
“Usually the irrigated cotton will get planted earlier, but it depends on several factors,” Sanders said. “Normally we will see the first cotton going in around May 10 to 15. The dryland guys wait a little longer until the end of May or early June. As is the case always, soil moisture is the key factor when the dryland guys are planning when to plant cotton.”
There is a chance some of the cotton acreage reports may show a decrease as some farmers are making decisions after two less than good years after a record cotton crop in 2017.
“There are a lot of guys putting pencils to it to figure out what to plant,” Sanders said. “Cotton prices are down, so that’s affecting the thinking for some farmers.”
According to the USDA, cotton was averaging $0.45 cents per pound for the week ending Thursday. That can be compared to $0.47 last week and $0.71 cents a pound for the corresponding period a year ago.
“Last week I was meeting with some farmers going over fertilizer rates, talking about fertility on their cotton ground, looking over soil maps and trying to get an idea of what they can afford to spend, Sanders said.
“I’m out there trying to make sure I have a pulse on what’s going on. If we see problems with bugs on wheat or disease, we need to be able to help the farmers take steps to maximize their production as prices continue to fluctuate.
While Sanders has a great deal of experience already, he still counts on help from one other valuable source, father Dennis who with wife Julie, continue to operate the original family farm that was started in 1901.
“Dad remains a valuable source for me,” Sanders said. “Whenever I have the opportunity, I like quiz him on things. We kinda go back and forth and try to think about other things that one of us might not have thought about.
“That’s what I try to do for the farmers, toss around ideas and help them make decisions, which is vitally important as markets fluctuate during these tough times.”