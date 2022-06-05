Large government project helped boost the value of Lawton construction permits to more than $4.5 million in April.
Single-family home construction remained in the doldrums, although the prices of the homes has jumped. The city issued three home permits valued at $1.2 million.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $1.2 million, was for heating, air conditioning and ventilation at Lawton High School, 601 Fort Sill Blvd.
Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport purchased a $1 million permit for rental car storage and car wash.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $280,000 permit for roofing at Paragon Apartments, 5348 Cache Road;
•A $75,000 permit to remodel the former Santa Fe Steakhouse at 7405 Cache Road for a Backporch Drafthouse location;
•A $50,000 permit for a fence at the AT&T building at No. 7 SW 17th;
•A $49,000 permit for fire protection for Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore;
•A $40,000 permit to remodel office space for Planned Parenthood Great Plains at 1202 SW 67th;
•A $25,000 permit to upgrade the Verizon cell tower at 1925 SW 82nd; and
•A $20,000 permit for a driveway at the Lawton Public School farm at 1901 W. Lee.