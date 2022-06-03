Apache Livestock Auction - Apache, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/2/2022 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/26/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,198 559 1,422
Feeder Cattle: 1,003(83.7%) 399(71.4%) 1,276(89.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 156(13.0%) 133(23.8%) 119(8.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 39(3.3%) 27(4.8%) 27(1.9%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 5.00 to 9.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves not enough comparable cattle for a market test,
with a higher undertone noted. Quality good to average with good demand. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00 higher. A
total of 195 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 41% Heifers, 5% Bulls);
13% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (56% Bred Cows, 44% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs
was 67%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;353-375;364;207.00-214.00;210.39
4;401;401;205.00;205.00
13;493-495;494;188.00-191.00;188.93
3;535;535;185.00;185.00
14;569-578;570;170.00-178.00;176.84
45;617-630;624;167.00-175.00;173.51
6;662;662;167.00;167.00
129;705-744;710;153.00-165.75;161.90
55;763-789;787;156.50;156.50
14;823-846;833;150.00;150.00
15;869-885;872;149.50-154.00;153.09
23;900-912;910;148.00-150.25;149.96
7;968;968;136.00;136.00
31;1024-1027;1025;130.00-132.50;131.53
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;462;462;151.00;151.00
12;509-535;522;176.00-182.00;179.07
11;623;623;162.00;162.00
8;693;693;156.00;156.00
10;705;705;155.00;155.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;370;370;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
7;410-438;426;152.00-164.00;158.71;Unweaned
8;465-483;472;164.00-170.00;167.70
4;471;471;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
23;503-543;510;157.00-167.00;164.07
118;550-599;585;157.00-165.00;161.21
25;609-633;621;150.00-157.00;153.06
44;657-699;682;145.00-153.00;148.56
76;705-743;728;141.00-147.50;146.46
3;780;780;137.50;137.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;394;394;197.00;197.00
6;445;445;184.00;184.00;Unweaned
3;533;533;183.00;183.00
3;505;505;176.00;176.00;Unweaned
7;563-580;573;176.00-179.00;177.26
3;667;667;153.00;153.00
8;824;824;138.00;138.00