ALTUS — Four Stars Toyota in Altus has been awarded the 2022 DealerRater Toyota Dealer of the Year Award and the S.T.A.R.S. Award.
DealerRater is a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform and company of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS). The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that are evaluated first-hand by shoppers and report best-in-class based on their reviews in their state. This includes: customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.
“To be awarded the 2022 DealerRater Oklahoma Toyota dealer of the year for the second year in a row is truly humbling,” said Kelly Strausser, Four Stars Toyota owner. “This award is voted on by Toyota customers. We come to work every day with the intention of providing excellent customer service to our guests. We are truly thankful to our loyal Four Stars Toyota clients. We consider them customers for life.”
The S.T.A.R.S. Award recognizes sales consultants who show outstanding performance in the art of selling Toyota vehicles. The S.T.A.R.S. Award recipient was John Timmons.
“I am so proud of our very own John Timmons for being recognized as a Toyota S.T.A.R.S. award performer for the fourth consecutive year in 2021. Over 20,000 sales professionals represent the Toyota brand and only 14 reps in a five-state region were bestowed this honor. John is a wonderful ambassador for Four Stars and Toyota alike,” Strausser said.