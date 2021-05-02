Federal stimulus funding is helping Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport move back toward normal operations.
Last week, the airport’s governing body acknowledged funding that the airport is receiving under the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act passed by Congress in December to provide economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airport has received $1.1 million in grant funds, which by definition must be dedicated to costs associated with operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. It also may be applied to debt service.
David Madigan, chairman of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority’s finance committee, said the most recent proposal would allocate almost $60,000 of the funds to increasing the janitorial budget. Specifically, airport authority’s action authorized Airport Director Barbara McNally to expand what had been a $50,878 budget to $110,000, allowing for an additional person to be added to the staff and the purchase of hand sanitizer and disinfecting equipment.
McNally said the grant is specific to uses that prevent the spread of the virus, and the proposal to increase staffing level means janitorial service will be more visible to the public.
“We’ve always been clean, but the presence of additional people makes you feel a little better,” she said.
The airport authority also has agreed to grant waivers of rent and fees for two airport tenants whose revenue streams have been cut sharply because of declines in passengers and business at the airport.
The airport received a second round of allocations from the relief act and is choosing to designate that $11,225 toward covering most of the costs related to two tenants, Chin’s restaurant and Pin High advertising. Chin’s will receive a waiver of rent totaling $6,600, while Pin High will receive a waiver of its fees to the airport of $6,000.
“Pin High pays us a commission on ads in the terminal,” she said, of advertising that the firm has displayed throughout the airport.
Both waivers cover a period through June 30, the end of the airport’s fiscal year.
Airport officials expect things to continue looking up as the airport moves closer to the beginning of its new fiscal year on July 1, and that is expected to affect tenants as well.
Fort Sill announced earlier this month it would resume attendance at military graduation ceremonies, while American Eagle is returning its fourth daily flight between Lawton and Dallas-Fort Worth on most days. Fort Sill’s announcement is expected to help return passengers to flights, which will mean an increase in other types of business activity at the airport.
Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport lost about half of its passengers beginning in March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to ramp up, something McNally said could reflect both the loss of families attending military graduations and the reluctance of the general public to fly. While numbers are slowing recovering, they still are significantly below numbers reported in 2019, the last full year of “regular” flights when Lawton flights had an average load factor of 85 percent.