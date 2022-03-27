Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board has approved a letter of engagement with tax specialists as it moves closer to completing the documents needed for a new funding method.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority voted Tuesday to approve the letter of engagement with Hawkins, Delafield & Wood, as a special tax counsel on the revenue bond series the airport authority is issuing to fund upgrades to the airport terminal. Chuck Wade, the airport authority’s counsel, said the firm’s expertise is needed on a temporary basis to ensure Internal Revenue Service criteria are followed when the bond series is issued. Wade said there have been changes that could affect the bonds’ tax-exempt status if they are not followed, and the airport’s bond counsel recommended Hawkins, Delafield & Wood be asked for an opinion “to be safe.”
Wade said he anticipates minimal cost for what he called a limited opinion, not exceeding $1,500. Board members gave Wade the authority to secure that agreement and opinion, with a cap of $1,500. Without that authority, the board would have to meet in special session if members wanted to keep to a timeline that would allow the revenue bond work to be completed by month’s end.
Jarrad Davidson, representing the airport bond counsel, has said he expected the closing date for those revenue notes to take place by the end of March, pending completion of all associated paperwork. Putting the funding in place will allow the airport to proceed with bidding the work.
Later in the day, the City Council (the airport’s sponsoring agency) authorized the mayor and city clerk to execute a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) form that confirms a public hearing pertaining to the project was held on Feb. 22, affirms “the project serves a significant public purpose” and that the issuance of the bond series “will be in the best interest of the citizens of the City.”
Officials said the Feb. 22 public hearing was the last financial hurdle the airport authority had to clear before up to $9.5 million in revenue notes could be issued to fund the next round of terminal renovation projects. That work will range from building a new secured passenger holding area and installing a covered boarding walkway, to upgrades on the front of the terminal.
Airport authority members voted in October to issue the revenue notes, a funding mechanism that has been used by airports such as Will Rogers International Airport to finance improvements. The bond resolution specifies funds will be directed toward various terminal improvements, with authorized categories to include planning, design, engineering, implementation, development and construction costs. Arvest Bank of Lawton will handle the revenue notes, which Wade said will actually function as a line of credit from which the airport can draw funds.
Repayment will come from the estimated $1 million the airport receives in annually in federal Airport Improvement Program funds, but airport officials have said they will continue seeking grants. Airport Director Barbara McNally said potential funding includes ARPA economic grants that may be available for non-hub airports such as Lawton.