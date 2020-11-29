The runway at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is scheduled to close Monday, as contractors move to the next phase of their renovation project.
In anticipation of the change, the airport’s commercial carrier, American Eagle, already has begun using smaller aircraft that can more easily land on the shorter (5,000-foot-long) Taxiway A that will become the airport’s runway until the renovation project is completed in January.
“They’ve accommodated the fleet for the runway,” said Airport Manager Barbara McNally, of changes by American Eagle.
Right now, GCC Enterprises still is working in the taxiway’s safety area, completing work required by the Federal Aviation Administration. McNally said last month that means grading to level out unpaved ground along the taxiway, especially at its south end. Those areas off the pavement are the “safety area” that must be smooth to provide a stable surface should an aircraft run off the pavement.
“The area must be flat,” McNally said.
Completion of the safety area work (which also included some drainage work on the south end of the taxiway) will allow the contractor to transition to the runway. The runway will be closed to all aviation traffic for the duration of the work: sealing cracks and joints, removing and replacing some segments of damaged pavement, and installing underdrains along both sides of the runway to funnel away groundwater that is causing pavement damage.
McNally said the taxiway already has the painted runway markings and solar runway lights have been installed. Tower employees are coordinating with engineers on that system this week to ensure the tower is able to control the new solar lights.
GCC Enterprises, Dallas, was selected to handle the $2.342 million renovation project. The new underdrain system, designed to funnel groundwater away from the pavement, is expected to resolve a problem with cracks in the runway concrete. That cracking prompted the airport to close its runway to most heavy aircraft between February and October 2016, after a preliminary analysis indicated those aircraft were causing the cracking. An in-depth engineering analysis later found the problem was groundwater ponding under the runway, meaning removal of the water is expected to resolve the issue.
The project won’t be without pain, McNally said in October. Because Taxiway A is shorter than the runway, large aircraft ( to include military transports) cannot land at Lawton for the duration of the runway work. And, no large aircraft means no large purchases of aviation fuel, which has become a major source of revenue to help offset the revenue loses at the airport caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The military flights will be diverted to Oklahoma City until the Lawton runway reopens.
Airport officials also have said any aircraft using Lawton must use visual approaches because the instrument landing system will be shut down.
GCC Enterprises set a 78 day construction timeline for the runway renovation: 28 days for the taxiway work, then 50 days for the runway. The project is slated for completion by mid-January, weather permitting.