Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board has cleared the final financial hurdle that will allow them to continue with the terminal renovation project.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority held a public hearing required by Internal Revenue Service rules governing the issuance of revenue notes. Authority members had voted in October on a resolution that would allow the issuance of up to $9.5 million in revenue notes for the airport terminal project, but had to hold the public hearing before the financing process can continue.
Jarrad Davidson, representing the airport’s bond counsel, said after facing some delays, this last public step has been achieved. The City Council, the airport authority’s sponsoring agency, also signed off on the proposal at last week’s meeting.
“Following council approval, we can close this final piece,” Davidson said, estimating it would take about three weeks to complete the associated paperwork. He projected the closing date for the revenue notes would take place at the end of March.
Council action set a resolution approving the “incurrence of indebtedness” in an amount not to exceed $9.5 million. The resolution specifies the funds will be directed to financing various improvements to the existing terminal, including financing the planning, design, engineering, implementation, development and construction costs associated with expansion and improvements.
Arvest Bank of Lawton will handle the revenue notes, which airport attorney Chuck Wade said will actually function as a “line of credit” from which the airport can draw. Arvest will provide the funding up front, but but other local banks will be allowed to participate.
Repayment of the note series will come from an estimated $1 million a year the airport receives in federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said while AIP funds will help cover the cost of repaying the debt, airport officials will continue to seek out other funding sources as they did with the recently completed Phase I, which installed a new carousel style baggage claim system and did other upgrades.
Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport appears to qualify for funding designated in the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for non-hub airports. McNally said because Lawton is a non-hub airport with specific designs already in place for upgrades, it should stand a pretty good chance of receiving funding. But, the amount of funding that ultimately could come Lawton’s way hasn’t been determined, she said, estimating the airport may know that answer by summer. Awarding of those funds would allow the airport to repay its debt much quicker.
The airport must have the total amount of funding for its project in hand before the construction contract can be let, the reason the revenue note proposal was implemented. Davidson has said it is a process successfully used by other airports to fund expansions and upgrades, to include Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City.