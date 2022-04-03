Lease agreements will continue with car rental agencies located at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, the airport’s governing board said.
The Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority also voted to waive rental fees from the airport terminal’s restaurant through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
Authority members followed a recommendation from their leasing committee and agreed to set fees for the three car rental agencies that lease space in the terminal, calling for 10 percent of gross revenues (excluding taxes and fuel costs) to be paid to the airport and $29.15 per square foot for counter space that is reserved for their exclusive use. That rental space comes with a 2 percent escalator on March 1.
That revenue gathered from car rental agencies is among the sources the airport gathers each year to help fund maintenance and operations. While the total budgeted amount to be obtained from those agencies was estimated at $222,000 for the fiscal year, Airport Director Barbara McNally said officials expect the airport actually will net “twice that” because the agencies are doing so well.
In an item related to those car rental agencies, McNally said the airport’s consulting engineer CDBL is analyzing the single bid the airport received for construction of a car wash facility. CDBL will bring its recommendation to the authority for action in April.
The project is designed specifically for car rental agencies, building a car wash on airport property for the vehicles owned and leased by rental agencies. Airport officials said last fall the facility would be built in the airport’s auto fueling area, adjacent to the airport’s maintenance and storage building.
The project is to be paid for via a special fund created for the annual fee car rental agencies pay to the airport. Expenditures of those funds are restricted to improvements that benefit those car rental tenants, and agencies select the projects.
“This is the first significant project,” McNally said last month.
In other business, the authority unanimously voted to waive the $400 a month rent paid by Chin’s restaurant, located in the airport terminal. The existing contract specifies the rent and the restaurant’s share of monthly utilities, which equates to about $6,600 a year.
When airport authority members adopted the current year’s budget, they said they were aware the restaurant was pulling in fewer customers than it had been prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and that was affecting its revenues. The board’s action approved a request to waive the monthly rental for the entire 2021-2022 fiscal year, or July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
McNally said that revenue loss will be off-set by an American Rescue Plan Act grant totaling $61,220. Those grant funds are designated toward concession relief, covering revenue loss from concessions unable to make payments.
“We can be compensated with the ARPA grant,” McNally said.