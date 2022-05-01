Construction is expected to begin by June on a car wash for car rental agencies at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, approved last week by the airport’s governing board.
The $1.835 million project was identified by car rental agencies that lease space inside the airport terminal as one of their top needs, funded through fees that the companies pay to the airport each year. Those revenues are put in a special account where expenditures are restricted to improvements that benefit car rental tenants, and agencies select the projects. This particular project is designed for vehicles belonging to the three car rental agencies that lease space in the terminal: a car wash to be built in the airport’s auto fueling area, adjacent to the airport’s maintenance and storage building.
Airport consulting engineer CDBL analyzed the bids and made recommendations on more than 10 subcontractors who will handle work ranging from concrete slabs and electricity to fencing and landscaping. The resulting project will cost $1.835 million, to include two hand-wash bays and one automatic wash bay (an alternate that added $306,460 to the $1.529 million base bid).
Airport Director Barbara McNally said the car rental agency’s customer facility charge account has a balance of about $1.2 million, with another $300,000 available in another related account. That would leave the airport to come up with about $300,000 to cover the entire cost of the project, something McNally said the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority could resolve by authorizing the staff to “tap into our line of credit.” That funding comes from a revenue bond series the airport put into place to cover renovations to the airport terminal, a funding mechanism that essential will act as a line of credit for the airport, authority attorney Chuck Wade has said.
McNally said the line of credit can be reimbursed as revenues from the car rental agency facility charges accumulate, which they do at a rate of about $30,000 a month.
Another alternative would have reduced the project cost by $67,662 by replacing concrete paving with asphalt, but McNally said she recommended the airport authority keep the project with concrete.
The highest costs associated with the project are centered on concrete: paving and miscellaneous concrete ($485,3400), footings and slab ($61,791) and concrete wall forming system ($110,000). Other expenses include $92,995 for electrical work, $82,523 for car wash equipment, $53,256 for structural steel and $50,757 for landscape and irrigation.